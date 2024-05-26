Pictured: one remarkable difference between Taiwan Province and the rest of China is the popularity of mini-temples. Privately/community owned and often built by wealthy Taiwanese citizens/families or the local community, you can stop by for a quick prayer or ancestral offering. Walk around for a few hours and you will see several of them, from modest to grand.

Taiwanese Buddhas/bodhisattvas tend to be black-skinned, with long, black beards, sometimes with emperor’s hats, as can be seen in the top photo. Lower left shows beautiful wood statutes and carvings. Lower right has shelves and boxes full of various kinds of paper “hell money” and incense that you take to burn for your offerings. On the honor system, there are donation boxes to help keep the temple running. A large, wood-carved fresco door, door-guardian lion and two painted red columns can be seen.

The rows of yellow cubbyholes each have a little Buddha/bodhisattva statue inside. When you make a (usually more substantial) donation, your name is written on its base.

25-May

-- Craig Murray: The Drive for War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/craig-murray-the-drive-for-war/

25-May

-- Aryan Idols and the Search for Indo-Europeans: The Prehistory and History of Fascist Mythology Part II

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/aryan-idols-and-the-search-for-indo-europeans-the-prehistory-and-history-of-fascist-mythology-part-ii/

25-May

-- OBSCENE: Conference Of Big-Tech War Criminals Portray The Moral Vacuum Of America

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/obscene-conference-of-big-tech-war-criminals-portray-the-moral-vacuum-of-america/

25-May

-- Democrats Will Never Choose Transformative Change – So Give Them No Choice

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/democrats-will-never-choose-transformative-change-so-give-them-no-choice-2/

25-May

-- Did Trump CAVE to DEEP STATE in Venezuela COUP Attempt? – w/ Anya Parampil

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/did-trump-cave-to-deep-state-in-venezuela-coup-attempt-w-anya-parampil/

25-May

-- Freedom Rider: The ICC is Criminal

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/25/freedom-rider-the-icc-is-criminal-2/

23-May

-- The Art Scene Is Dead and the Liberal Class Killed It

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/23/the-art-scene-is-dead-and-the-liberal-class-killed-it/

Share

23-May

-- Dr. SHIVA™ LIVE: The Truth about Marxism-Leninism. A System’s Analysis

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/23/dr-shiva-live-the-truth-about-marxism-leninism-a-systems-analysis/

23-May

-- Fico attack: American govt really wants you to believe in ‘lone perpetrator’ version

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/23/fico-attack-american-govt-really-wants-you-to-believe-in-lone-perpetrator-version/

22-May

-- ICC Karim Khan angers neocons. Baerbock in Kiev. Medvedev, hints capture & trial. Elensky kept in dark

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/22/icc-khan-angers-neocons-baerbock-in-kiev-medvedev-hints-capture-trial-elensky-kept-in-dark/

22-May

-- Modern American Imperialism Part 1: US Political Capture as a Game (& How to Win)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/22/modern-american-imperialism-part-1-us-political-capture-as-a-game-how-to-win/

22-May

-- GEORGIA ON MY MIND

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/22/georgia-on-my-mind/

22-May

-- Vietnam Parades—celebrating hard-won freedoms.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/22/vietnam-parades-celebrating-hard-won-freedoms/

Leave a comment

21-May

-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – EPISODE 15 – ICC CHARGES – ADMISSION THAT WAR IS LOST

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/21/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-15-icc-charges-admission-that-war-is-lost/

21-May

-- THE PROBLEM WITH JOHN MEARSHEIMER

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/21/the-problem-with-john-mearsheimer/

21-May

-- Israeli Historian Ilan Pappé on Interrogation at U.S. Airport and “Collapse of the Zionist Project”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/21/israeli-historian-ilan-pappe-on-interrogation-at-u-s-airport-and-collapse-of-the-zionist-project/

21-May

-- How the U.S. Regime Deceives Its Public to Support Its Permanent-War Economy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/21/how-the-u-s-regime-deceives-its-public-to-support-its-permanent-war-economy/

20-May

-- China’s superior leadership, rational system, and generous vision fuel her ascendancy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/20/chinas-superior-leadership-and-generous-vision-fuel-her-ascendancy/

Refer a friend

20-May

-- Why are Israel and the West unravelling in tandem?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/20/why-are-israel-and-the-west-unravelling-in-tandem/

20-May

-- John Mearsheimer: a Liberal Advocate for Mindless Barbarism (pardon the redundancy)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/20/john-mearsheimer-a-liberal-advocate-for-mindless-barbarism-pardon-the-redundancy/

19-May

-- TALKING WITH REGIS TREMBLAY ABOUT ISRAEL, COLLEGE PROTESTERS, AND US POLICY

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/19/talking-with-regis-tremblay-about-israel-college-protesters-and-us-policy/

19-May

-- Cambodia Does Not Owe US Explanation Over Chinese Ties / Russian Forces Return to Kharkov

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/19/cambodia-does-not-owe-us-explanation-over-chinese-ties-russian-forces-return-to-kharkov/

19-May

-- The View from Abroad: Notes on the World’s Motherlode of Moral Hypocrisy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/19/the-view-from-abroad-notes-on-the-worlds-motherlode-of-moral-hypocrisy/