Patrice Greanville lays out 18 great posts to finish out your weekend.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
18-May
-- The developing conflict between anti-communist “antifa” anarchists, & the Marxists who align with the masses
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/the-developing-conflict-between-anti-communist-antifa-anarchists-the-marxists-who-align-with-the-masses/
18-May
-- Scott Ritter: Israel is losing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/scott-ritter-israel-is-losing/
18-May
-- In Slovakia, the Lone Gunman Strikes Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/in-slovakia-the-lone-gunman-strikes-again/
17-May
-- Biden & Congress Seek to ‘Trump-Proof’ Permanent War in Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/17/biden-congress-seek-to-trump-proof-permanent-war-in-ukraine/
15-May
-- UKRAINE THE CLIENT STATE – WHY THE FUTILE TERRORIST ATTACKS KEEP COMING
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/ukraine-the-client-state-why-the-futile-terrorist-attacks-keep-coming/
15-May
-- The ‘Unity Of The Fields’ And Campus Greens
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/the-unity-of-the-fields-and-campus-greens/
15-May
-- As Israel completes its extermination of the 2.3 million Gazans, latest poll finds overwhelming support for it by Israel’s religious Jews.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/as-israel-completes-its-extermination-of-the-2-3-million-gazans-latest-poll-finds-overwhelming-support-for-it-by-israels-religious-jews/
15-May
-- CNN Reports Israel’s Centers for Torturing Gazans
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/cnn-reports-israels-centers-for-torturing-gazans/
14-May
-- “The Moral Degeneracy of the anti-Woke” (probably not what you think).
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/the-moral-degeneracy-of-the-anti-woke-probably-not-what-you-think/
14-May
-- US senator says Israel should drop nuclear bombs on Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/us-senator-says-israel-should-drop-nuclear-bombs-on-gaza/
14-May
-- Aryan Idols and the Search for Indo-Europeans: The Prehistory and History of Fascist Mythology Part I
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/aryan-idols-and-the-search-for-indo-europeans-the-prehistory-and-history-of-fascist-mythology-part-i/
14-May
-- Bill Maher Keeps Getting Worse | The Kyle Kulinski Show
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/bill-maher-keeps-getting-worse-the-kyle-kulinski-show/
13-May
-- Putin’s Cabinet Shakeup Stumps Western Intelligentsia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/putins-cabinet-shakeup-stumps-western-intelligentsia/
13-May
-- MUST WATCH: ALL IS LOST IN UKRAINE – NATO RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/must-watch-all-is-lost-in-ukraine-nato-running-out-of-options/
13-May
-- North Korea ahead of US in hypersonic weapons
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/north-korea-ahead-of-us-in-hypersonic-weapons/
12-May
-- Biden Lets Israel Off the Hook Again
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/biden-lets-israel-off-the-hook-again/
12-May
-- Major Kong Waves His Hat
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/12/major-kong-waves-his-hat/
12-May
-- US Protests & Marxist Critique of Žižek, Foucault, Arendt & the Frankfurt School, w Gabriel Rockhill
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/12/us-protests-marxist-critique-of-zizek-foucault-arendt-the-frankfurt-school-w-gabriel-rockhill/