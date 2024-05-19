18-May

-- The developing conflict between anti-communist “antifa” anarchists, & the Marxists who align with the masses

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/the-developing-conflict-between-anti-communist-antifa-anarchists-the-marxists-who-align-with-the-masses/

18-May

-- Scott Ritter: Israel is losing

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/scott-ritter-israel-is-losing/

18-May

-- In Slovakia, the Lone Gunman Strikes Again

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/18/in-slovakia-the-lone-gunman-strikes-again/

17-May

-- Biden & Congress Seek to ‘Trump-Proof’ Permanent War in Ukraine

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/17/biden-congress-seek-to-trump-proof-permanent-war-in-ukraine/

Share

15-May

-- UKRAINE THE CLIENT STATE – WHY THE FUTILE TERRORIST ATTACKS KEEP COMING

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/ukraine-the-client-state-why-the-futile-terrorist-attacks-keep-coming/

15-May

-- The ‘Unity Of The Fields’ And Campus Greens

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/the-unity-of-the-fields-and-campus-greens/

15-May

-- As Israel completes its extermination of the 2.3 million Gazans, latest poll finds overwhelming support for it by Israel’s religious Jews.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/as-israel-completes-its-extermination-of-the-2-3-million-gazans-latest-poll-finds-overwhelming-support-for-it-by-israels-religious-jews/

15-May

-- CNN Reports Israel’s Centers for Torturing Gazans

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/15/cnn-reports-israels-centers-for-torturing-gazans/

Leave a comment

14-May

-- “The Moral Degeneracy of the anti-Woke” (probably not what you think).

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/the-moral-degeneracy-of-the-anti-woke-probably-not-what-you-think/

14-May

-- US senator says Israel should drop nuclear bombs on Gaza

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/us-senator-says-israel-should-drop-nuclear-bombs-on-gaza/

14-May

-- Aryan Idols and the Search for Indo-Europeans: The Prehistory and History of Fascist Mythology Part I

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/aryan-idols-and-the-search-for-indo-europeans-the-prehistory-and-history-of-fascist-mythology-part-i/

14-May

-- Bill Maher Keeps Getting Worse | The Kyle Kulinski Show

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/14/bill-maher-keeps-getting-worse-the-kyle-kulinski-show/

Leave a comment

13-May

-- Putin’s Cabinet Shakeup Stumps Western Intelligentsia

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/putins-cabinet-shakeup-stumps-western-intelligentsia/

13-May

-- MUST WATCH: ALL IS LOST IN UKRAINE – NATO RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/must-watch-all-is-lost-in-ukraine-nato-running-out-of-options/

13-May

-- North Korea ahead of US in hypersonic weapons

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/north-korea-ahead-of-us-in-hypersonic-weapons/

12-May

-- Biden Lets Israel Off the Hook Again

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/13/biden-lets-israel-off-the-hook-again/

Refer a friend

12-May

-- Major Kong Waves His Hat

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/12/major-kong-waves-his-hat/

12-May

-- US Protests & Marxist Critique of Žižek, Foucault, Arendt & the Frankfurt School, w Gabriel Rockhill

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/05/12/us-protests-marxist-critique-of-zizek-foucault-arendt-the-frankfurt-school-w-gabriel-rockhill/