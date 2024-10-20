Patrice Greanville is in cruise control, rocking and rolling. 21 articles, podcasts and videos for your week’s watching and reading.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
19-Oct
-- Israeli soldiers document their own war crimes online: Why? | ICJP Panel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/19/israeli-soldiers-document-their-own-war-crimes-online-why-icjp-panel/
18-Oct
-- Censorship, War Propaganda and Fascism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/18/censorship-war-propaganda-and-fascism/
18-Oct
-- Propaganda and Censorship: How America Dominates Information War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/18/propaganda-and-censorship-how-america-dominates-information-war/
18-Oct
-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson | How the U.S. Took Over the World: The End of International Law!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/18/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-how-the-u-s-took-over-the-world-the-end-of-international-law/
18-Oct
-- Draw your own conclusions: Sex tourism in Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/18/draw-your-own-conclusions-sex-tourism-in-ukraine/
17-Oct
-- WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER – # 78 – 10/27 IN NYC – RITTER – DORE – NIXON – DOBULAR
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/17/warrior-update-with-scott-ritter-78-10-27-in-nyc-ritter-dore-nixon-dobular/
17-Oct
-- Ex-U.S. Army Major Who Resigned over Gaza Warns Against Biden Sending 100 U.S. Troops to Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/17/ex-u-s-army-major-who-resigned-over-gaza-warns-against-biden-sending-100-u-s-troops-to-israel/
17-Oct
-- “The Gaza Playbook”: Israel Brings Displacement, Death and Destruction to Lebanon Democracy Now!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/17/the-gaza-playbook-israel-brings-displacement-death-and-destruction-to-lebanon-democracy-now/
16-Oct
-- Perfidy In Tehran – OpEd
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/16/perfidy-in-tehran-oped/
16-Oct
-- Israel DOOMED? Hezbollah, Iran & Gaza Humiliate IDF as War Erupts w/ Lowkey & Laith Marouf
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/16/israel-doomed-hezbollah-iran-gaza-humiliate-idf-as-war-erupts-w-lowkey-laith-marouf/
16-Oct
-- As Western media drags its feet: Israel Is Routinely Shooting Children in the Head in Gaza.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/16/as-western-media-drags-its-feet-israel-is-routinely-shooting-children-in-the-head-in-gaza/
16-Oct
-- How America Rules the World – The Secrets of Neo-Colonialism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/16/how-america-rules-the-world-the-secrets-of-neo-colonialism/
15-Oct
-- UNDERSTAND THE MIDDLE EAST CRISIS: Israel does what it does; it was always planned this way
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/understand-the-middle-east-crisis-israel-does-what-it-does-it-was-always-planned-this-way/
15-Oct
-- Israel’s Plans for a “New Order” in the Middle East – a conversation with Mouin Rabbani
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/israels-plans-for-a-new-order-in-the-middle-east-a-conversation-with-mouin-rabbani/
15-Oct
-- Capt. Matthew Hoh: Is the US Backing Netanyahu’s Plan to Launch War on Iran?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/capt-matthew-hoh-is-the-us-backing-netanyahus-plan-to-launch-war-on-iran/
15-Oct
-- How to tell if you’re getting news, or instead lying propaganda.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/how-to-tell-if-youre-getting-news-or-instead-lying-propaganda/
15-Oct
-- The Outlaw US Empire–Always THE Boss
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/the-outlaw-us-empire-always-the-boss/
15-Oct
-- How to MAGA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/15/how-to-maga/
13-Oct
-- They Now Know What Real Bombing Means
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/13/they-now-know-what-real-bombing-means/
13-Oct
-- America’s Retreat From The Persian Gulf
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/13/americas-retreat-from-the-persian-gulf/
13-Oct
-- Norman Finkelstein, Mouin Rabbani, Shir Hever & Colter Louwerse on Why Israel is supported by West.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/13/norman-finkelstein-mouin-rabbani-shir-hever-colter-louwerse-on-why-israel-is-supported-by-west/