1-Patrice Greanville: In all matters relating to Korea and the US, I always wonder how many otherwise well-educated Americans realise what a huge brainwash the hit show MASH was. Ah the power of the tube to make people stupid.

Korea reality: Savage but true



https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/23/korea-reality-savage-but-true/

2-Frank Scott: an online friend - sort of - asked me for a definition of class, which i frequently insist is the most important division created among us by ruling minorities… i re-found this from a couple of years ago and still think it is a reasonable (?) expression of opinionated reality….comment?

Bigotry, Racism and Capitalist Class Privilege

Share

3-Magnus S. Kjærgaard: China Writers’ Group esteemed visual editor, with tons of downloadable images to make statements with your social media

Servant of the South – 24/04/24 (part 1 week 17)

Leave a comment