1-Patrice Greanville: In all matters relating to Korea and the US, I always wonder how many otherwise well-educated Americans realise what a huge brainwash the hit show MASH was. Ah the power of the tube to make people stupid.
Korea reality: Savage but true
2-Frank Scott: an online friend - sort of - asked me for a definition of class, which i frequently insist is the most important division created among us by ruling minorities… i re-found this from a couple of years ago and still think it is a reasonable (?) expression of opinionated reality….comment?
Bigotry, Racism and Capitalist Class Privilege
3-Magnus S. Kjærgaard: China Writers’ Group esteemed visual editor, with tons of downloadable images to make statements with your social media
Servant of the South – 24/04/24 (part 1 week 17)
Aah, South Korea, whomever is in charge, left wing, or right, one thing you don't wanna be there is a Dirt Spoon. Truly a grim lot in life, with little reward other than desperately trying to live the life you didn't have through an unhealthy obsession with the "education" of your children-- leading to a whole nuther set of complications further along the very narrow track. A life of hard graft for a grand or two a month, at best, leaves little room for political debate. Unless you enjoy the drunken rantings and ravings of seriously misinformed (saturation media owned by the Gold Spoons) peons in the few hours a week downtime they've managed to scrape together.
Quite simply ghastly. And that's from direct experience.