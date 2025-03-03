Patrice Greanville especially shared these two articles with his fellow China Writers. I wanted to do the same for all their fans out there...
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
1-China’s DeepSeek AI Moves the Capital of Tech from Palo Alto to Hangzhou
The worst part for the West's tech oligarchs is that DeepSeek is a socialist tool.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/26/chinas-deepseek-ai-moves-the-capital-of-tech-from-palo-alto-to-hangzhou/
2-While fixing the site yesterday, I discovered that this essay by Michael Parenti, first run in 2018, had accumulated 93,289 views, making it, by far, the most popular post in our entire site. Let’s call it readers’ choice. I couldn’t agree more. It deserves it. Too bad that age has finally retired Michael’s voice.
Left Anticommunism: the unkindest cut (CLASSICAL ESSAY—REPOST)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/10/06/left-anticommunism-the-unkindest-cut/