Patrice Greanville breaks all previous records with 35 - count'em - 35 posts this week: interviews, articles, videos, shows and more!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
5-Oct
-- Who’s Wagging Who Here
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/whos-wagging-who-here/
5-Oct
-- Iran Warns Israel BIGGER Strike Coming, Hezbollah OVERWHELMS IDF Invasion w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/iran-warns-israel-bigger-strike-coming-hezbollah-overwhelms-idf-invasion-w-prof-mohammad-marandi/
5-Oct
-- Laith Marouf & Dr Mohammad Marandi tour destroyed suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, after Iran retaliates.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/laith-marouf-dr-mohammad-marandi-tour-destroyed-suburb-of-beirut-lebanon-after-iran-retaliates/
5-Oct
-- How Wokeness Kills Class Politics and Empowers Empire (w/ Christian Parenti) | The Chris Hedges Report
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/how-wokeness-kills-class-politics-and-empowers-empire-w-christian-parenti-the-chris-hedges-report/
5-Oct
-- SIMPLICIUS: Ruling Class Finally Awakens to the Reality of America’s Decline
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/simplicius-ruling-class-finally-awakens-to-the-reality-of-americas-decline/
5-Oct
-- Presidential Catastrophe
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/05/presidential-catastrophe/
4-Oct
-- Clarity After Iran Strike, as Israel Tries to Pivot to Nuclear Arc
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/04/clarity-after-iran-strike-as-israel-tries-to-pivot-to-nuclear-arc/
4-Oct
-- The combined West lacks all legitimacy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/04/the-combined-west-lacks-all-legitimacy/
3-Oct
-- Why I Feel Bad for Americans
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/why-i-feel-bad-for-americans/
3-Oct
-- US Threatens Attacks with Israel on Iran, Iranian Missile Strike Overwhelmed & Penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome, more…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/us-threatens-attacks-with-israel-on-iran-iranian-missile-strike-overwhelmed-penetrated-israels-iron-dome-more/
3-Oct
-- Basement blindness and a foreboding realized
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/basement-blindness-and-a-foreboding-realized/
3-Oct
-- Western MSM pushes delusion that Iran’s missiles didn’t obviously shred Iron Dome
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/western-msm-pushes-delusion-that-irans-missiles-didnt-obviously-shred-iron-dome/
3-Oct
-- PAUL EDWARDS: MURDER AS STATE POLICY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/paul-edwards-murder-as-state-policy/
3-Oct
-- Choose-Up Games from the Sandlots of Jamaica, Queens NY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/03/choose-up-games-from-the-sandlots-of-jamaica-queens-ny/
2-Oct
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – EPISODE 28 – BIDEN ADMIN TANGLED IN LIES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/02/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-28-biden-admin-tangled-in-lies/
1-Oct
-- Former UK Diplomat Alastair Crooke Explains Why Hezbollah Still Will Likely Win
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/former-uk-diplomat-alastair-crooke-explains-why-hezbollah-still-will-likely-win/
1-Oct
-- Scott Ritter: Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah – Iran the Next Target? – Russia vs. NATO Dialog
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/scott-ritter-israel-takes-out-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-iran-the-next-target-russia-vs-nato-dialog/
1-Oct
-- I-Witness: Why the 2024 Democratic Convention didn’t have protester battles like in 1968
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/i-witness-why-the-2024-democratic-convention-didnt-have-protester-battles-like-in-1968/
1-Oct
-- Jeffrey Sachs & Mohammad Marandi: Israel ELIMINATES Nasrallah in War on Lebanon, is Iran NEXT?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/jeffrey-sachs-mohammad-marandi-israel-eliminates-nasrallah-in-war-on-lebanon-is-iran-next/
1-Oct
-- Larry C. Johnson: Israel’s Defeat: Total Desperation! – Russia Crushing Ukraine’s Army
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/larry-c-johnson-israels-defeat-total-desperation-russia-crushing-ukraines-army/
1-Oct
-- Russ Dobular TAKES NO PRISONERS in SCORCHING ‘Rage Against War’ Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/russ-dobular-takes-no-prisoners-in-scorching-rage-against-war-speech/
1-Oct
-- GEORGE GALLOWAY: The villages in which Jesus walked. Destroyed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/george-galloway-the-villages-in-which-jesus-walked-destroyed/
1-Oct
-- “Wartime Cafe” EP11: Dr Marandi “Nasrallah assassination: beauty of resistance is what motivates us.”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/wartime-cafe-ep11-dr-marandi-nasrallah-assassination-beauty-of-resistance-is-what-motivates-us/
1-Oct
-- Guilty
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/guilty/
1-Oct
-- PATRICK LAWRENCE: Nasrallah Is Dead But Bibi Hasn’t Won
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/patrick-lawrence-nasrallah-is-dead-but-bibi-hasnt-won/
1-Oct
-- BRICS And The Fundamental Paradigm Shift in the Political Economy of the World
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/brics-and-the-fundamental-paradigm-shift-in-the-political-economy-of-the-world/
1-Oct
-- Australian Officials Push Authoritarian Crackdown On Pro-Hezbollah Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/10/01/australian-officials-push-authoritarian-crackdown-on-pro-hezbollah-speech/
30-Sep
-- The Invasion of Lebanon
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/30/the-invasion-of-lebanon/
30-Sep
-- From French Underground to Hezbollah: Resistance Reframed, Not Terrorism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/30/from-french-underground-to-hezbollah-resistance-reframed-not-terrorism/
30-Sep
-- Alastair Crooke : Netanyahu Gambles on Slaughter
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/30/alastair-crooke-netanyahu-gambles-on-slaughter/
29-Sep
-- Zionist “Shock-and-Awe” courtesy of America
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/29/zionist-shock-n-awe-courtesy-of-america/
29-Sep
-- Laith Marouf – Israel Kills Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, Expands War to Lebanon; Yemen, Iraq Resist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/29/laith-marouf-israel-kills-hezbollahs-hassan-nasrallah-expands-war-to-lebanon-yemen-iraq-resist/
29-Sep
-- Blowback Roundtable: US-Endorsed Genocide
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/29/blowback-roundtable-us-endorsed-genocide/
29-Sep
-- Beirut Bombing: Is There Any Limit On Civilian Deaths? Interview With Harvard Grad Alleging Campus Antisemitism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/29/beirut-bombing-is-there-any-limit-on-civilian-deaths-interview-with-harvard-grad-alleging-campus-antisemitism/
29-Sep
-- The Cautionary Tale of Angela Davis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/29/the-cautionary-tale-of-angela-davis/