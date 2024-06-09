8-Jun

-- D-Day did not turn the tide against N*zism

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/d-day-did-not-turn-the-tide-against-nzism/

8-Jun

-- Anti-War Activist Passport Confiscated & Pulled Off Plane By State Dept. – Scott Ritter

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/anti-war-activist-passport-confiscated-pulled-off-plane-by-state-dept-scott-ritter/

8-Jun

-- From Marx to MAGA: Addressing the Failures of the American Left

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/from-marx-to-maga-addressing-the-failures-of-the-american-left/

8-Jun

-- Israel Prepares to Open a Second Front in the North

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/israel-prepares-to-open-a-second-front-in-the-north/

7-Jun

-- How Germany’s Government Is Either Insane Or Outright Evil

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/how-germanys-government-is-either-insane-or-outright-evil/

7-Jun

-- Scott Ritter Grounded?? / Plus: The Big Lies Against Socialism—Tiananmen 35, Normandy 80

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/scott-ritter-grounded/

7-Jun

-- Land of the Free? Better watch what you say and to whom

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/land-of-the-free-better-watch-what-you-say-and-to-whom/

7-Jun

-- Putin outlines Russian response to long-range strikes

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/putin-outlines-russian-response-to-long-range-strikes/

7-Jun

-- The Triad Is Not the Trinity

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/the-triad-is-not-the-trinity/

Share

6-Jun

-- DIRTY, DARK SECRETS OF D-DAY FRANCE, 6 JUNE 1944, WITH CRUCIAL BACKGROUND IN WORLD WAR II CHINA AND JAPAN.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/dirty-dark-secrets-of-d-day-france-6-june-1944-with-crucial-background-in-world-war-ii-china-and-japan/

6-Jun

-- The Jeffrey Sachs-Tucker Carlson interview: the most important interview ever?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/the-jeffrey-sachs-tucker-carlson-interview-the-most-important-interview-ever/

6-Jun

-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – EPISODE 17 – CEASEFIRE CONFUSION

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-17-ceasefire-confusion/

6-Jun

-- Judge Andrew Napolitano & Scott Ritter : On My Way to Russia I Met Big Brother.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/judge-andrew-napolitano-scott-ritter-on-my-way-to-russia-i-met-big-brother/

5-Jun

-- How ‘Israel’ Has Lost The North

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/05/how-israel-has-lost-the-north/

5-Jun

-- Dogmatic Neoliberal Democrats: An Authoritarian Party and Their Upper-Middle Class Loyalists

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/05/dogmatic-neoliberal-democrats-an-authoritarian-party-and-their-upper-middle-class-loyalists/

4-Jun

-- In Mexico, the West faces its biggest fear: leftist super-majorities

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/in-mexico-the-west-faces-its-biggest-fear-leftist-super-majorities/

4-Jun

-- America’s Clown Car Politics

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/americas-clown-car-politics/

4-Jun

-- UKRAINE – NEOCONS CAUGHT IN THEIR OWN TRAP

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/ukraine-neocons-caught-in-their-own-trap/

4-Jun

-- Ignorance, Its Uses and Nurture (Or Why US democracy Is an illusion)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/ignorance-its-uses-and-nurture-or-why-us-democracy-is-an-illusion/

Refer a friend

4-Jun

-- To Avoid Nuclear War, Putin Needs to be a Little Crazier

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/to-avoid-nuclear-war-putin-needs-to-be-a-little-crazier/

3-Jun

-- US IMPERIAL HEGEMONY HAS COLLAPSED AND THE PRICE OF FAKING IT IS UNMANAGEABLE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/us-imperial-hegemony-has-collapsed-and-the-price-of-faking-it-is-unmanageable/

3-Jun

-- US “Green Lights” Strikes on Russia, Reality Behind Kerch Port Attack, Czech Ammo Bid Falls Short

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/us-green-lights-strikes-on-russia-reality-behind-kerch-port-attack-czech-ammo-bid-falls-short/

3-Jun

-- Dr. Jill Stein & Michael Hudson: Fighting Russia & China to Last American: Destroying US From Within

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/dr-jill-stein-michael-hudson-fighting-russia-china-to-last-american-destroying-us-from-within/

3-Jun

-- Commemorating 80th Anniversary of D-Day – Celebrations in Normandy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/commemorating-80th-anniversary-of-d-day-celebrations-in-normandy/

3-Jun

-- Watching Washington Foment Nuclear War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/watching-washington-foment-nuclear-war/

3-Jun

-- Should Vladimir Putin Call His Shot on a NATO Brushback Pitch? by Ron Unz

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/should-vladimir-putin-call-his-shot-on-a-nato-brushback-pitch-by-ron-unz/

Leave a comment

2-Jun

-- Hanging Out With Sabby Sabs – Talking Foreign Policy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/hanging-out-with-sabby-sabs-talking-foreign-policy/

2-Jun

-- The U.S. Government’s Many Lies About the War in Ukraine

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/the-u-s-governments-many-lies-about-the-war-in-ukraine/

2-Jun

-- Modern American Imperialism Part 2: Building Eager Armies Helping Colonize their own Nations

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/modern-american-imperialism-part-2-building-eager-armies-helping-colonize-their-own-nations/

2-Jun

-- Danny Haiphong Discusses Ukraine, the ICC & Zionism on Nick@Night

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/danny-haiphong-discusses-ukraine-the-icc-zionism-on-nicknight/

2-Jun

-- Over 30 candidates murdered in most violent Mexican elections ever

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/over-30-candidates-murdered-in-most-violent-mexican-elections-ever/

2-Jun

-- This Is Why Corporate Comedy SUCKS!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/this-is-why-corporate-comedy-sucks/