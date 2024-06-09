Patrice Greanville breaks a leg and his personal best: 32, count 'em 32 articles, interviews and videos to boost your knowledge.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
8-Jun
-- D-Day did not turn the tide against N*zism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/d-day-did-not-turn-the-tide-against-nzism/
8-Jun
-- Anti-War Activist Passport Confiscated & Pulled Off Plane By State Dept. – Scott Ritter
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/anti-war-activist-passport-confiscated-pulled-off-plane-by-state-dept-scott-ritter/
8-Jun
-- From Marx to MAGA: Addressing the Failures of the American Left
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/from-marx-to-maga-addressing-the-failures-of-the-american-left/
8-Jun
-- Israel Prepares to Open a Second Front in the North
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/08/israel-prepares-to-open-a-second-front-in-the-north/
7-Jun
-- How Germany’s Government Is Either Insane Or Outright Evil
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/how-germanys-government-is-either-insane-or-outright-evil/
7-Jun
-- Scott Ritter Grounded?? / Plus: The Big Lies Against Socialism—Tiananmen 35, Normandy 80
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/scott-ritter-grounded/
7-Jun
-- Land of the Free? Better watch what you say and to whom
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/land-of-the-free-better-watch-what-you-say-and-to-whom/
7-Jun
-- Putin outlines Russian response to long-range strikes
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/putin-outlines-russian-response-to-long-range-strikes/
7-Jun
-- The Triad Is Not the Trinity
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/07/the-triad-is-not-the-trinity/
6-Jun
-- DIRTY, DARK SECRETS OF D-DAY FRANCE, 6 JUNE 1944, WITH CRUCIAL BACKGROUND IN WORLD WAR II CHINA AND JAPAN.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/dirty-dark-secrets-of-d-day-france-6-june-1944-with-crucial-background-in-world-war-ii-china-and-japan/
6-Jun
-- The Jeffrey Sachs-Tucker Carlson interview: the most important interview ever?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/the-jeffrey-sachs-tucker-carlson-interview-the-most-important-interview-ever/
6-Jun
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – EPISODE 17 – CEASEFIRE CONFUSION
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-17-ceasefire-confusion/
6-Jun
-- Judge Andrew Napolitano & Scott Ritter : On My Way to Russia I Met Big Brother.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/06/judge-andrew-napolitano-scott-ritter-on-my-way-to-russia-i-met-big-brother/
5-Jun
-- How ‘Israel’ Has Lost The North
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/05/how-israel-has-lost-the-north/
5-Jun
-- Dogmatic Neoliberal Democrats: An Authoritarian Party and Their Upper-Middle Class Loyalists
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/05/dogmatic-neoliberal-democrats-an-authoritarian-party-and-their-upper-middle-class-loyalists/
4-Jun
-- In Mexico, the West faces its biggest fear: leftist super-majorities
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/in-mexico-the-west-faces-its-biggest-fear-leftist-super-majorities/
4-Jun
-- America’s Clown Car Politics
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/americas-clown-car-politics/
4-Jun
-- UKRAINE – NEOCONS CAUGHT IN THEIR OWN TRAP
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/ukraine-neocons-caught-in-their-own-trap/
4-Jun
-- Ignorance, Its Uses and Nurture (Or Why US democracy Is an illusion)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/ignorance-its-uses-and-nurture-or-why-us-democracy-is-an-illusion/
4-Jun
-- To Avoid Nuclear War, Putin Needs to be a Little Crazier
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/04/to-avoid-nuclear-war-putin-needs-to-be-a-little-crazier/
3-Jun
-- US IMPERIAL HEGEMONY HAS COLLAPSED AND THE PRICE OF FAKING IT IS UNMANAGEABLE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/us-imperial-hegemony-has-collapsed-and-the-price-of-faking-it-is-unmanageable/
3-Jun
-- US “Green Lights” Strikes on Russia, Reality Behind Kerch Port Attack, Czech Ammo Bid Falls Short
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/us-green-lights-strikes-on-russia-reality-behind-kerch-port-attack-czech-ammo-bid-falls-short/
3-Jun
-- Dr. Jill Stein & Michael Hudson: Fighting Russia & China to Last American: Destroying US From Within
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/dr-jill-stein-michael-hudson-fighting-russia-china-to-last-american-destroying-us-from-within/
3-Jun
-- Commemorating 80th Anniversary of D-Day – Celebrations in Normandy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/commemorating-80th-anniversary-of-d-day-celebrations-in-normandy/
3-Jun
-- Watching Washington Foment Nuclear War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/watching-washington-foment-nuclear-war/
3-Jun
-- Should Vladimir Putin Call His Shot on a NATO Brushback Pitch? by Ron Unz
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/03/should-vladimir-putin-call-his-shot-on-a-nato-brushback-pitch-by-ron-unz/
2-Jun
-- Hanging Out With Sabby Sabs – Talking Foreign Policy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/hanging-out-with-sabby-sabs-talking-foreign-policy/
2-Jun
-- The U.S. Government’s Many Lies About the War in Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/the-u-s-governments-many-lies-about-the-war-in-ukraine/
2-Jun
-- Modern American Imperialism Part 2: Building Eager Armies Helping Colonize their own Nations
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/modern-american-imperialism-part-2-building-eager-armies-helping-colonize-their-own-nations/
2-Jun
-- Danny Haiphong Discusses Ukraine, the ICC & Zionism on Nick@Night
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/danny-haiphong-discusses-ukraine-the-icc-zionism-on-nicknight/
2-Jun
-- Over 30 candidates murdered in most violent Mexican elections ever
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/over-30-candidates-murdered-in-most-violent-mexican-elections-ever/
2-Jun
-- This Is Why Corporate Comedy SUCKS!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/02/this-is-why-corporate-comedy-sucks/