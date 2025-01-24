One hour after posting this, my website was attacked and shut down for 12 hours. Coincidence? You decide. What are they trying to hide from you? It's an insult to all free-thinking adults!
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries: 1,000s of hours of research, writing and editing.
It's all on the record, a six-month research project. It's a library, so naturally, I do not agree with everything in it. I recall the number of times I ordered books at my county library that the librarians there would be against. Yet, they bought them every time. You be the judge and make your own conclusions. I learned so much creating this and see the world differently now!
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/23/judaism/
Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, so very much a team effort): www.bioweaopontruth.com
China-Tech's History to the Present: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/
China Tech News Flash!: https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/
Covid (with help from China Writers' Group/CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/
Election Fraud: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/
Huawei: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/
Interviews: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/02/22/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown/
Judaism: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/23/judaism/
Mao Zedong (with help from CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/
Tiananmen Square Protests (with help from CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/04/this-webpage-has-by-far-the-biggest-and-best-library-of-articles-videos-podcasts-and-images-about-1989s-tiananmen-square-protests-something-for-everyone-china-rising-radio-sinoland-continually/
This is phenomenal, Jeff!! I had no idea that my deep dive down the Russian rabbit hole would lead me to the Judaic Bolshevik takeover of Russia and all its related topics and sequelae. 1913 – the Federal Reserve and the ADL, the Balfour Declaration (and the central role of Louis Brandeis et al), the Diktat of Versailles and the declaration of war on National Socialist Germany by World Jewry in 1933. I had no idea about the truth behind both World Wars, and the inevitable clash with National Socialism. And the lies only get bigger.
I have discovered much of the material you have organised and presented here. It cannot be refuted – only silenced. This is a great foundation - maybe I could add some more sources and links to your library. I will drip feed via comments in due course, as I am able.