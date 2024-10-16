On this day in 1964, China launched its first atom bomb, in spite of every effort by Uncle Slaughter to stop them. Sino-strength-to-strength is unstoppable. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241016
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/10/16/on-this-day-in-1964-china-launched-its-first-atom-bomb-in-spite-of-every-effort-by-uncle-slaughter-to-stop-them-sino-strength-to-strength-is-unstoppable-china-rising-radio-sinoland-241016/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack: