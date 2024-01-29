OF MINDS & MEN : On Universal History & The Creation of Aristocratic Men. By: Kwan Lee
China Writers’ Group Sino-philosopher and sage Kwan Lee has finished his fascinating cycle. All four parts are here for your contemplative understanding of the human condition.
Like a traditional French or Italian Sunday banquet, savor and digest it slowly, with some wonderful, shared discussion along the way!
OF MINDS & MEN : On Universal History & The Creation of Aristocratic Men (Part I of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/of-minds-men-on-universal-history-the-creation-of-aristocratic-men-part-i-of-iv/
OF MINDS & MEN : On Universal History & The Creation of Aristocratic Men (Part II of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/of-minds-men-on-universal-history-the-creation-of-the-aristocratic-men-part-ii-of-iv/
OF MINDS & MEN : On Universal History & The Creation of Aristocratic Men (part III of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/of-minds-men-on-universal-history-the-creation-of-aristocratic-men-part-iii-of-iv/
OF MINDS & MEN : On Universal History & The Creation of Aristocratic Men (part IV of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/of-minds-men-on-universal-history-the-creation-of-aristocratic-men-part-iv-of-iv/
the truth, we seek the truth if we find it under a stone will we pick it up or just leave there