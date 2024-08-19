Nima R. Alkhorshid hosts Jeff J. Brown on his excellent "Dialogue Works" Show: we cover Ukraine, Palestine, China, Russia, Asia and much more! China Rising Radio Sinoland 240819
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/08/19/nima-r-alkhorshid-hosts-jeff-j-brown-on-his-excellent-dialogue-works-show-we-cover-ukraine-palestine-china-russia-asia-and-much-more-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240817/
Nima’s YouTube Channel, where you can subscribe, which I do and highly recommend for your learning pleasure!
https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01
Recent shows where I was Nima's guest
www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=nima
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack: