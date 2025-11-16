Never forget how Satanic and psychopathic are the West's Judeo-governments. Three stellar interviews with John Potash are all you need to know... Radio Sinoland at its best!
Interviews include video, audio and written transcripts, the latter which can be translated into 100 different languages.
TRANSCRIPT: John Potash talks about his explosive book, “The FBI War On Tupac Shakur and Black Leaders - U.S. Intelligence’s Murderous Targeting of Tupac, MLK, Malcolm, Panthers, Hendrix, Marley, Rappers & Linked Ethnic Leftists”. China Rising Radio Sinoland 191217
https://radiosinoland.com/2020/06/20/transcript-john-potash-talks-about-his-explosive-book-the-fbi-war-on-tupac-shakur-and-black-leaders-u-s-intelligences-murderous-targeting-of-tupac-mlk-malcolm-panthers-hendr/
TRANSCRIPT: John Potash talks about his explosive book, “Drugs as a Weapon against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac, and Other Activists”. China Rising Radio Sinoland 200229
https://radiosinoland.com/2020/06/27/transcript-john-potash-talks-about-his-explosive-book-drugs-as-a-weapon-against-us-the-cias-murderous-targeting-of-sds-panthers-hendrix-lennon-cobain-tupac-and-other-activists/
John Potash’s explosive exposé book on the US government’s assassination of Tupac Shukur is must-read and a pager turner! China Rising Radio Sinoland 240226
https://radiosinoland.com/2024/02/26/john-potashs-explosive-expose-book-on-the-us-governments-assassination-of-tupac-shukur-is-must-read-and-a-pager-turner-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240226/
