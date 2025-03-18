So many thanks to Amarynth Flower at GlobalSouth.co (https://globalsouth.co/) for finding this amazing map below. China blankets the circumference of Africa with maritime port activity. Gosh, Baba Beijing has been really, really busy for the last three decades!

So many ports, so little time. Where should Netrumpanmusku start destroying them? Destruction is what the West does best!

Send your recommendations to Tel Aviv and Washington!

Here is the fascinating and informative thread that started it,

https://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/thread/105/trump-extortion-chinas-maritime-commerce?page=1&scrollTo=474

