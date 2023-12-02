Share this postNetanyahu, Zionism, Old Testament Beliefs Fatal to Humanity and Peaceful Evolution. By: Jerome Irwinjeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDiscover more from Seek Truth From Facts FoundationGeopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.Over 7,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Netanyahu, Zionism, Old Testament Beliefs Fatal to Humanity and Peaceful Evolution. By: Jerome IrwinJeff J BrownDec 2, 20237Share this postNetanyahu, Zionism, Old Testament Beliefs Fatal to Humanity and Peaceful Evolution. By: Jerome Irwinjeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharehttps://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/netanyahu-zionism-old-testament-beliefs-fatal-to-humanity-and-peaceful-evolution-by-jerome-irwin/Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation7Share this postNetanyahu, Zionism, Old Testament Beliefs Fatal to Humanity and Peaceful Evolution. By: Jerome Irwinjeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare