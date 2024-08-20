Moving back to China once and for all! Thus, you will see much less here till October. This is my 11th (!) intercontinental move and they are complicated.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the 3-minute show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/08/20/moving-back-to-china-once-and-for-all-thus-you-will-see-much-less-here-till-october-this-is-my-11th-intercontinental-move-and-they-are-complicated/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack: