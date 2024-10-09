Share this postMore hard evidence that the US Government is attacking its own people with weather warfare. Never has this been so out in the open. Are they doing to NATO's enemies too?jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMore hard evidence that the US Government is attacking its own people with weather warfare. Never has this been so out in the open. Are they doing to NATO's enemies too?China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownOct 09, 20245Share this postMore hard evidence that the US Government is attacking its own people with weather warfare. Never has this been so out in the open. Are they doing to NATO's enemies too?jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeAshville, North Carolina, USA flooding: weather warfare? | Chinawritersfaculty (boards.net)https://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/thread/46/ashville-carolina-flooding-weather-warfareShare Seek Truth From Facts Foundation5Share this postMore hard evidence that the US Government is attacking its own people with weather warfare. Never has this been so out in the open. Are they doing to NATO's enemies too?jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
The U.S.A follows in the footsteps of Benjamin Netanyahu instead of Benjamin Franklin.
God Help Americans.