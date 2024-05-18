More great China Writers' context and analysis from Billy Bob+Ben, Matt, Gerald and Jeff.
Pictured: where else but in Sinoland? Lianzhou, Guangdong (广东连州) is a small town of 550,000 people, that most Chinese have never heard of. Yet it has two iconic Tang Dynasty (7th-10th) cultural sites. One is the 50-meter-tall Huiguang Tower (慧光塔), built in 638AD, Buddhist influences. It leans, like Pisa, Italy. It is constructed of red brick and mortar, stucco façade, with Buddhist influences. It has been gracing China for almost 1,400 years! Around back in a cubby hole at the base is a plaque explaining that it was repaired by the People’s Liberation Army in 1959. On the streets of China with Jeff.