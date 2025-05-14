Pictured above: much of Normandy in Northern France looked like Le Havre - no different than Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Wondering why? Watch and read on.

Share

English / 中文 : Dirty, dark secrets of D-Day France, 6 June 1944 / 法国D日肮脏和黑暗的秘密，发生在1944年6月6日

French: Les secrets sales et sombres du Jour J en France, le 6 juin 1944, avec des antécédents cruciaux de la Seconde Guerre Mondiale en Chine et au Japon. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210606

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…