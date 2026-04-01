Microsoft has deplatformed me! I've lost email, Word, Excel and Powerpoint. My new email: jjbzaibeijing@gmail.com

Radio Sinoland fans,

It’s hard to believe, but Microsoft has deplatformed me!

Since our account is only two licenses, I think they decided to censor me. It’s not a lot of money for them.

All of a sudden, in one fell swoop, I have no more email, no more Word to do my work, no more dictation, no more Excel to keep all my records, no more PowerPoint.

It is a massive, massive blow.

I think it’s heinous what they did, and I’m shocked and disappointed. It’s also affecting my wife, she had the other license for Office 365, so she’s cut off too.

And we’re having a terrible time trying to get our emails detached from Microsoft, so that we can use them elsewhere. Emails that we’ve had for 15 years, it’s horrible.

So in order to get a hold of me from now on, I’m now using the following email:

jjbzaibeijing@gmail.com

It’s horrible, it’s going to really knock me back at least a couple of weeks.

I’ve already signed up with the Chinese version of Office 365, WPS. I’m already learning to use Google Mail and its apps.

It’s just been a nightmare.

So thank you for your patience.

If my production falls off for the next couple of weeks, you’ll know why, as I try to put my life back together.

You don’t realize how much you depend on these softwares and these applications until they are taken away from you.

It’s just a nightmare.

Thank you.

Jeff