Metallicman rides in his Lamborghini, Eric calls for a military draft, Cynthia goes after the Mob, and Magnus has a fresh load of downloadable visuals to make your social media shine.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Metallicman
The Lamborghini key – Metallicman
https://metallicman.com/the-lamborghini-key/
Eric Arnow
Cynthia Chung
Magnus S. Kjærgaard
Servant of the South – 08/07/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-08-07-24/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.