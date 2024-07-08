Through A Glass Darkly

The British Origins of the Jacobins, Mafia Godfather Mazzini and the Rise of the Young Europe Cults

“Joseph Mazzini, who sixty years ago was a prisoner in Fort Savona for revolutionary speeches and writings, may be looked upon as the chief instigator of modern secret societies in Italy having revolutionary tendencies. The independence and unity of their country, with Rome for its capital, of course were the objects of Young Italy…