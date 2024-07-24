Here Comes China

This Week's Economy & Tech

Beijing backs future industries, above, driven by cutting-edge technologies that are currently in the incubation stage or beginning industrialization, with significant strategic, leading, disruptive, and uncertain characteristics. The strategic emerging industries chosen last time – batteries, EVs, solar panels – have succeeded because they grasped the future at that time. To develop future industries is to compete for the future”. Creating a cutting-edge technology requires…