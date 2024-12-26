Merry Maomas! Mao Zedong was born 131 years ago today. Whether you realize it or not, he changed your life forever, for the better. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241226
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/12/26/merry-maomas-mao-zedong-was-born-131-years-ago-today-whether-you-realize-it-or-not-he-changed-your-life-forever-for-the-better-china-rising-radio-sinoland-241226/
STFF Substack:
People seem to need Hero figures. That's probably how and why these Personality Cults are developed - George Washington, etc. In the Communist world of course, there were those of Stalin and Mao. In the Maoist Anti-Soviet campaign they claimed to be making a principled defense of Stalin against Khrushchev's critique of Stalin. There's irony in that - Stalin once referred to Mao and his associates as "radish communists" - Nationalists with a red coloration. And he was absolutely correct. The proof of the pudding was the ease with which the Mao-dominated CCP lined up with US/NATO in the 70's - delivering a mortal blow which eventually brought down the entire Socialist Camp.