May 4, 1919 is the day the world changed forever and the Chinese will never forget. Plus, China National Youth Day to celebrate it. Radio Sinoland 260504
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Pictured above: the May 4th uprising in China started in Beijing, with 3,000 angry students marching on the streets. They helped fan the flames of revulsion against Western imperialism destroying their people with drug cartel opium, while raping and pillaging their national resources. Within days, tens of cities around the country were filling the streets and began demanding Marxist socialism and the dream of communism for their future. It took thirty-five million martyrs over the world’s longest civil war and they were finally victorious in liberation from Judeo-colonialism in a Free China, on October 1, 1949. Humanity has never been the same since.
One of modern history’s most fascinating episodes…
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/04/may-4-1919-is-the-day-the-world-changed-forever-and-the-chinese-will-never-forget-plus-china-national-youth-day-to-celebrate-it-radio-sinoland-260504/
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I'm very curious what you think about this? Certain aspects ,(the Baghdadi origin of these opium monopolists, their Jewish yet not actually subaltern status) doesn't seem to uniformly acknowledged. https://forward.com/culture/442250/when-jews-were-kings-and-opium-lords-in-shanghai/