Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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letterwriter
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I'm very curious what you think about this? Certain aspects ,(the Baghdadi origin of these opium monopolists, their Jewish yet not actually subaltern status) doesn't seem to uniformly acknowledged. https://forward.com/culture/442250/when-jews-were-kings-and-opium-lords-in-shanghai/

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