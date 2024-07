Matt Ehret's Insights

Why Assume there will be a 2024 Election? America's 1934 "Bankers' Coup Plot" Revisited

Trump’s near assassination this weekend represents an incredibly important reminder of the stakes going into the 2024 election amidst a vast systemic collapse and heightened threat of a thermonuclear war. At this stage, despite the cast of compromised characters among Trump’s support network, no one has displayed so consistent a quality of leadership th…