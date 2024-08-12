Mario Cavalo talks about his quarter-century living, working in China, the changes and what makes the country so unique. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240812
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/08/12/mario-cavalo-talks-about-his-quarter-century-living-working-in-china-the-changes-and-what-makes-the-country-so-unique-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240812/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack:
I like much of what you do so please forgive my pettyfogging insistance that although unusual comes in different degrees, uniqueness is an absolute term. "So unique" is an oxymoron.
Thanks for the introduction to Mario, Jeff. A delightfully energetic and well-informed guest.
I’m not a vegetarian either but I am energised after that terrific discussion.
Great link for those that missed it …
• China’s 2024 Third Plenum: Six Key Takeaways
https://apcoworldwide.com/blog/chinas-2024-third-plenum-six-key-takeaways/
I was a little concerned about the lean towards the private sector – as long as this is kept in check and favours small business, not private mega-monopolies that actually rule OVER all Western ‘governments’.
Why do I keep seeing in Chinese Governance the best elements of [Mosley’s] ‘Fascism’ and National Socialism? [rhetorical]
• Mosley – 100 Questions Asked and Answered
• – just scan on the word ‘Corporation’ – it means interest group, NOT limited liability capitalist company.
https://legiochristi.com/static/lit/mosley/Fascism_100_Questions_-_Oswald_Mosley.pdf
Also scan on the word “Parties”. For example …
• “13. Will free speech be allowed such as is enjoyed to-day by Parties in opposition to the Government?
• Answer: When the Parties come to an end, their methods will also come to an end. But in place of that obsolete system the people will possess a much more real freedom of speech than they enjoy today.”
And speaking of [political] parties …from another redacted source from July 28, 1922 (that’s 1922):
“There [in England] with press propaganda and control of information it was possible to found the prototypical large parties. Even back then there were always two or three groups that appeared to be fighting against each other but in reality were all hanging on a gold thread and everything was adjusted to a peculiar human characteristic, that man gets tired of something he has had for a long time he wants something new. And so two parties were needed - one of them rules and the other one forms the opposition. When one party is played out the opposition party comes to power and the played out party now takes its turn as the opposition. After 20 years the new party becomes played out and the game repeats itself anew. In reality this is certainly an ingenious mill in which the interests of a nation are ground down and is well known.”