People Of The World, Unite And Defeat The U.S. Aggressors And All Their Running Dogs

A new upsurge in the struggle against U.S. imperialism is now emerging throughout the world...

While massacring the people in other countries, U.S. imperialism is slaughtering the white and black people in its own country. Nixon’s (today: Biden's) fascist atrocities have kindled the raging flames of the revolutionary mass movement in the United States. The Chinese people firmly support the revolutionary struggle of the American people. I am convinced that the American people who are fighting valiantly will ultimately win victory and that the fascist rule in the United States will inevitably be defeated.

The Nixon (today: Biden) government is beset with troubles internally and externally, with utter chaos at home and extreme isolation abroad. The mass movement of protest against U.S. aggression in Cambodia (today: Palestine) has swept the globe.

The situation is getting better and better in the war of resistance against U.S. aggression and for national salvation waged by the people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (today: Palestine, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Iraq). The revolutionary armed struggles of the people of the South-east Asian countries (today: Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad), the struggles of the people of Korea, Japan (today: Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, etc.) and other Asian countries against the revival of Japanese militarism by the U.S. and Japanese reactionaries, the struggles of the Palestinian and other Arab peoples against the U.S.-Israeli aggressors, the national-liberation struggles of the Asian, African and Latin American peoples, and the revolutionary struggles of the peoples of North America, Europe and Oceania are all developing vigorously. The Chinese people firmly support the people of the three Indo-Chinese countries and of other countries of the world in their revolutionary struggles against U.S. imperialism and its lackeys.

U.S. imperialism, which looks like a huge monster, is in essence a paper tiger, now in the throes of its deathbed struggle. In the world of today, who actually fears whom? It is not the Vietnamese people, the Laotian people, the Cambodian people, the Palestinian people, the Arab people or the people of other countries who fear U.S. imperialism; it is U.S. imperialism which fears the people of the world. It becomes panic-stricken at the mere rustle of leaves in the wind.

Innumerable facts prove that a just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little support. A weak nation can defeat a strong, a small nation can defeat a big. The people of a small country can certainly defeat aggression by a big country, if only they dare to rise in struggle, dare to take up arms and grasp in their own hands the destiny of their country. This is a law of history.

People of the world, unite and defeat the U.S. aggressors and all their running dogs!

Mao Zedong - 23 May 1970 (today: 29 April 2024)

Source: https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/mao-zedong-was-so-visionary-he-could-see-what-was-happening-today-in-palestine-yemen-syria-iraq-ukraine-africa-japan-korea-taiwan-and-us-universities-19702024/