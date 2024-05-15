Through A Glass Darkly

The Dope Trade and the Crown: A Very-British Wealth of Nations

The following is from my newly published book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set.” BCCI would not keep its title of “the largest bank fraud in world financial history” for very long. 2012 was a record-breaking year for bank fraud. Not only did HSBC pay the largest fine ever paid under the Bank Secrecy Act of $1.9 billion (USD) but the LIBOR scan…