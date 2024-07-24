Magnus S. Kjaegaard
Servant of the South – 24/07/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-24-07-24/
There has been no terrorist attack in China since 2016. Here is a newly released oral history that graphically shows what it was like before then.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/there-has-been-no-terrorist-attack-in-china-since-2016-here-is-a-newly-released-oral-history-that-graphically-shows-what-it-was-like-before-then/
Peter Koenig
The Trump Drama Eclipses the Rest of the World – While this very World Falls Apart. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/the-trump-drama-eclipses-the-rest-of-the-world-while-this-very-world-falls-apart-by-peter-koenig/
Matthew Ehret
Comments
No posts