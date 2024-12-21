Current poems, each with a unique, downloadable graphic art painting to use and share
1-Poem of the Day – 18/12/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/poem-of-the-day-18-12-24/
2-Poem of the Day – 20/12/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/poem-of-the-day-20-12-24/
3-Poem of the Day – 22/12/24 – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/poem-of-the-day-22-12-24/
Magnus’ collection of recent poems in PDF to download and share
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/my-recent-poetry-collection-as-a-pdf-without-illustrations-critizen-2024/
Another amazing collection of downloadable visuals to supercharge your social media
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-19-12-24/
Discussion about this post
No posts