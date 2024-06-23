Magnus has more award-winning visuals for your social media, Kwan time three for thee and Jeff has more bad news for NATO.
I'm in travel status in the West, which has 20th century connections, so I'm very backed up. Be patient, Jeff
Magnus S. Kjaergaard
Servant of the South – 21/06/24(part 2 week 25) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/magnus/servant-of-the-south-21-06-24part-2-week-25/
Dr. Kwan Lee x3
1-Shahid King Bolsen : new Malcolm X or diabolically skillful imperialist agent ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shahid-king-bolsen-new-malcolm-x-or-imperialist-agent/
2-Germany runs to BEIJING For Mercy – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/germany-runs-to-beijing-for-mercy/
3-Did the June 19, 2024 Russia-DPRK mutual defense pact completely upend East Asia geopolitics ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/did-the-june-19-2024-russia-dprk-mutual-defense-pact-completely-upend-east-asia-geopolitics/
Jeff J. Brown
Don’t forget, if the West attacks North Korea, China or Russia, they are treaty-bound to defend each other – since 1961 and now 2024!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/dont-forget-if-the-west-attacks-north-korea-or-china-they-are-treaty-bound-to-defend-each-other-since-1961/
