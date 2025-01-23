Living library on Judaism. Continually updated. With image texts and video transcripts to easily copy for your use, and for translating them and this webpage in all available languages!
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries: 1,000s of hours of research, writing and editing.
It's all on the record, a six-month research project. It's a library, so naturally, I do not agree with everything in it. I recall the number of times I ordered books at my county library that the librarians there would be against. Yet, they bought them every time. You be the judge and make your own conclusions. I learned so much creating this and see the world differently now!
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/23/judaism/
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries: 1,000s of hours of research, writing and editing.
Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, so very much a team effort): www.bioweaopontruth.com
China-Tech's History to the Present: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/
China Tech News Flash!: https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/
Covid (with help from China Writers' Group/CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/
Election Fraud: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/
Huawei: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/
Interviews: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/02/22/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown/
Judaism: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/23/judaism/
Mao Zedong (with help from CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/
Tiananmen Square Protests (with help from CWG): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/04/this-webpage-has-by-far-the-biggest-and-best-library-of-articles-videos-podcasts-and-images-about-1989s-tiananmen-square-protests-something-for-everyone-china-rising-radio-sinoland-continually/