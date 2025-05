1-A SUEZ MOMENT – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-suez-moment/

2-India Surrendered : How Pakistan’s Chinese Missiles Changed Everything Overnight – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-surrendered-how-pakistans-chinese-missiles-changed-everything-overnight/

3-Modi is losing ALL as his and Palki Sharma’s Godi Media lies empire crumbles – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/modi-is-losing-all-as-his-and-palki-sharmas-godi-media-lies-empire-crumbles/

4-The Endless US-Israel Kabuki Theater – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-endless-us-israel-kabuki-theater/

5-This is not India versus Pakistan : it’s FASCISM in ACTION from Hindutva ideology – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-not-india-versus-pakistan-its-fascism-in-action-from-hindutva-ideology/

Refer a friend

6-President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/president-ibrahim-traore/

7-The Chinese J-50 (Shenyang Aircraft Corporation) is surprising because … : a critical appraisal making me understand more that ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-j-50-shenyang-aircraft-corporation-is-surprising-because/

8-US empire has collapsed and Trump is burying it – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-empire-has-collapsed-and-trump-is-burying-it/

9-The Lies We Tell Ourselves about China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-lies-we-tell-ourselves-about-china/

10-WHY China’s Airforce Still in Egypt is A Bigger Deal – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-chinas-airforce-still-in-egypt-is-a-bigger-deal/