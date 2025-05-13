1-China’s Gallium Nitride Radar Secures Pakistan’s Victory : India lacks industry & France trails China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-gallium-nitride-radar-secures-pakistans-victory-india-lacks-industry-france-trails-china/

2-China confirms Vice Premier’s Visit to Switzerland for tariffs talks on US request – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-confirms-vice-premiers-visit-to-switzerland-for-tariffs-talks-on-us-request/

3-Opening Remarks of Xi-Putin’s Small Group Talks in Moscow – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/opening-remark-of-xi-putins-small-group-talks-in-moscow/

4-China Screws Trump’s Foreign Film Tariffs in 24 hours – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-screws-trumps-foreign-film-tariffs-in-24-hours/

5-Dollar Decline, BRICS’ Rise and Trump’s failing trade wars – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/dollar-decline-brics-rise-and-trumps-failing-trade-wars/

Leave a comment

6-Chinese researchers develop World’s fastest flash memory device – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-researchers-develop-worlds-fastest-flash-memory-device/

7-China’s Mach 4 Monkey King Drone Could Outfly any Modern US Aircraft – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-mach-4-monkey-king-drone-could-outfly-any-modern-us-aircraft/

8-USA LOST TRUST : and it’s gone forever – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/usa-lost-trust-and-its-gone-forever/

9-China Gives the US a Severe RED LiNE DEMAND as BEiJiNG SELLS OFF US Currency FOR GOLD – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-gives-us-a-severe-red-line-demand-as-beijing-sells-off-us-currency-for-gold/

10-

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…