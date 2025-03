1-The US Hegemony is Over – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-hegemony-is-over/

2-KING TRUMP’S TYRANNICAL NEW WORLD ORDER IN THE GOOD OLD U.S.A. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/king-trumps-tyrannical-new-world-order-in-the-good-old-u-s-a/

3-THE US DOLLAR JUST KEEPS CRASHING – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-dollar-just-keeps-crashing/

4-PALKI SHARMA FAKE NEWS ON CHINA – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/palki-sharma-fake-news-on-china/

5-How India’s Aircraft Carriers Became a Global Laughing Stock – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-indias-aircraft-carriers-became-a-global-laughing-stock/

6-China to Pull 62 000 Billion USD from Euroclear and Create an Alternative Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) in Hong-Kong – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-to-pull-62-000-billion-usd-from-euroclear-and-create-an-alternative-financial-market-infrastructure-fmi-in-hong-kong/

7-China’s True Goal : Kardashev type I Civilization (15 petawatts) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-true-goal-kardashev-type-i-civilization-15-petawatts/

8-Russia-China Partnership Remains Top Priority – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-partnership-remains-top-priority/

9-Map Shows How Chinese Ships Encircled Australia – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/map-shows-how-chinese-ships-encircled-australia/

10-Merz Plan to Sell Germany – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/merz-plan-to-sell-germany/

