Share

1-The New Chinese Carrier can launch more Jets, faster and further - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-chinese-carrier-can-launch-more-jets-faster-and-further/

2-Empire of Chaos takes war on BRICS to next level - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/empire-of-chaos-takes-war-on-brics-to-next-level/

3-They came : They bunker-busted : They fled - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/they-came-they-bunker-busted-they-fled/

4-Why the Jews are not God's chosen people - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-people/

5-China's reusable rocket Zhuque-3 completes major Engine Cluster Test - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-reusable-rocket-zhuqu-3-completes-major-engine-cluster-test/

Refer a friend

6-US PANICS : China's Chips only 2 years away - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-panics-chinas-chips-only-2-years-away/

7-How 2 bankers, a Japanese & a Jewish American, took down Russia 120 years ago - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-2-bankers-a-japanese-a-jewish-american-took-down-russia-120-years-ago/

8-An Image worth a thousand Words : a Jew kicking the butts of an Indian on his knees - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/an-image-worth-a-thousand-words/

9-China-India ties can't be repaired : The *I* in BRICS can easily be replaced by Iran & Indonesia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-india-ties-cant-be-repaired-the-i-in-brics-can-easily-be-replaced-by-iran-indonesia/

10-Why India Keeps Choosing the Wrong Path - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-india-keeps-choosing-the-wrong-path/

Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…