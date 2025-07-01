Kwan's Korner with 10 of the best current short videos!
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
1-The New Chinese Carrier can launch more Jets, faster and further - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-new-chinese-carrier-can-launch-more-jets-faster-and-further/
2-Empire of Chaos takes war on BRICS to next level - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/empire-of-chaos-takes-war-on-brics-to-next-level/
3-They came : They bunker-busted : They fled - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/they-came-they-bunker-busted-they-fled/
4-Why the Jews are not God's chosen people - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-people/
5-China's reusable rocket Zhuque-3 completes major Engine Cluster Test - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-reusable-rocket-zhuqu-3-completes-major-engine-cluster-test/
6-US PANICS : China's Chips only 2 years away - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-panics-chinas-chips-only-2-years-away/
7-How 2 bankers, a Japanese & a Jewish American, took down Russia 120 years ago - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-2-bankers-a-japanese-a-jewish-american-took-down-russia-120-years-ago/
8-An Image worth a thousand Words : a Jew kicking the butts of an Indian on his knees - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/an-image-worth-a-thousand-words/
9-China-India ties can't be repaired : The *I* in BRICS can easily be replaced by Iran & Indonesia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-india-ties-cant-be-repaired-the-i-in-brics-can-easily-be-replaced-by-iran-indonesia/
10-Why India Keeps Choosing the Wrong Path - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-india-keeps-choosing-the-wrong-path/
