Kwan's Korner taps Huawei, Russia/Ukraine, China/Russia, China-Tech/weapons and the ever entertaining and unpredictable Trump!
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
1-Huawei Launches 1st Laptop with Self-Developed Harmony System – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-launches-1st-laptop-with-self-developed-harmony-system/
2-Good News : a fake Minsk III Accord will Never Happen – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/good-news-a-fake-minsk-iii-accord-will-never-happen/
3-Russia & China will deploy Military Troops to Burkina Faso – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-will-deploy-military-troops-to-burkina-faso/
4-The MYTHS on the US sixth gen fighter jets AND the FACTS about China’s sixth gen fighter jets – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-myths-on-the-us-sixth-gen-fighter-jets-and-the-facts-about-chinas-sixth-gen-fighter-jets/
5-Huawei Releases MATEBOOK FOLD : Foldable PC with HarmonyOS, self-developed X90 Chip, Fully Domestic – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-releases-foldable-pc-with-harmonyos-self-developed-x90-chip-fully-domestic/
6-The Orange Clown’s UTTER ABSENCE of Strategic Thinking – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-clowns-utter-absence-of-strategic-thinking/
7-Are We Measuring China’s GDP Wrong ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/are-we-measuring-chinas-gdp-wrong/
8-WHY China & Russia Military Alliance Terrifies the US – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-china-would-be-without-the-ccp-the-communist-party-of-china-aka-the-chinese-civilization-party/
9-China’s New J-35A fighter jets can hunt Enemy Stealth Jets – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-j-35a-fighter-jets-can-hunt-enemy-stealth-jets/
10-Digital RMB, is it a Real Thing ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/digital-rmb-is-it-a-real-thing/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support 0ur work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.