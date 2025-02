1-THE CHINESE ARE USING SUNZI’s (544 BCE-after 495 BCE) STRATEGY – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/in-international-relations-perception-is-the-reality/

2-Ukraine is Donald Trump’s War : The Losing Side aka USA Doesn’t Get to Dictate The Terms & Putin Holds ALL The trump cards – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/donald-trumps-war-the-losing-side-doesnt-dictate-the-terms-putin-holds-all-the-trump-cards/

3-POLITICAL CHARADE in 3 SCENES – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/political-charade-in-3-scenes/

4-Tea : The Drink That Changed The World – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tea-the-drink-that-changed-the-world/

5-First-Ever Reusable Cargo Missions to Tiangong (Heavenly Palace), China’s Space Station – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/first-ever-reusable-cargo-missions-to-tiangong-heavenly-palace-chinas-space-station/

6-China’s EXTREME Food – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-extreme-food/

7-HOW The US Keeps Fighting China KNOWING It Won’t Win – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-the-us-keeps-fighting-china-knowing-it-wont-win/