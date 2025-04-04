1-Dutch Chip Giant (ASML) Defies US to open China Plant as Nvidia Panics Over DeepSeek Breakthrough – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/dutch-chip-giant-asml-defies-us-to-open-china-plant-as-nvidia-panics-over-deepseek-breakthrough/

2-A reminder from 2 years ago : China’s Secret Weapon to Win the Chip War ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-reminder-from-2-years-ago-chinas-secret-weapon-to-win-the-chip-war/

3-THE WAR IS OVER – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-war-is-over/

4-Serbia and Hungary Military Alliance – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/serbia-and-hungary-military-alliance/

5-China’s New HQ-19 System is a Game Changer against Hypersonic Threats – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-hq-19-system-is-a-game-changer-against-hypersonic-threats/

6-Attacked by France for Proving two French Journalists Spread Lies About China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/attacked-by-france-for-proving-two-french-journalists-spread-lies-about-china/

7-The Chinese HQ-19 System for Countering Hypersonic Missiles – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-hq-19-system-for-countering-hypersonic-missiles/

8-Robotics in China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/robotics-in-china/

9-China’s Space Station Tiangong Just Got a Major Upgrade – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-space-station-tiangong-just-got-a-major-upgrade/

10-The West Cannot Break Russia & China. The West doesn’t understand friendship & partnership. The West doesn’t understand China’s Neutrality, meaning China’s true Sovereignty. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-west-cannot-break-russia-china-the-west-doesnt-understand-friendship-partnership/

