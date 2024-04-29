1-China’s weapons AND the high principle that *War is the Continuation of Politics by Other Means*

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-weapons-the-high-principle-of-war-is-the-continuation-of-politics-by-other-means/

2-President Xi Jinping when talking to Blinking recently : ” … saying one thing and doing another … “ – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/president-xi-jinping-when-talking-to-blinkie-recently-saying-one-thing-and-doing-another/

3-China’s 5th generation stealth aircraft fighter J-20 Mighty Dragon 威 龍 (Weilong : Wei1 Long2) latest massive upgrade – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-5th-generation-stealth-fighter-aircraft-j-20-mighty-dragon-latest-massive-upgrade/

4-The Canadian ‘2 Michaels’ in China did send data to West’s spy agencies – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-canadian-2-michaels-in-china-did-send-data-to-wests-spy-agencies/

NOTE: Jeff J. Brown covered this in spades in 2021, with the best exposé anywhere,

Exposé: Make no mistake, the Two Michaels, Canada’s Kovrig and Spavor were caught red-handed spying against China and Korea - here is all you need to know. China Rising Radio Sinoland 211230

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/12/30/expose-make-no-mistake-the-two-michaels-canadas-kovrig-and-spavor-were-caught-red-handed-spying-against-china-and-korea-here-is-all-you-need-to-know-china-rising-radio-sinoland-211230/

5-China’s prices are too low (and the QUALITY too good, meaning SAME QUALITY for half the price) for buyers to care about tariffs (even 50% tariffs) !!! And how buyers can lower them !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-prices-are-too-low-for-buyers-to-care-about-tariffs-and-how-buyers-can-lower-them/

6-Bytedance is not allowed to sell TikTok according to Chinese laws. IT’S THE LAW, STOOPID !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/bytedance-is-not-allowed-to-sell-tiktok-according-to-chinese-laws-its-the-law-stoopid/

7-The Tables definitely turned – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-tables-definitely-turned/

8-April 2024 Blinking trip to China : US & WESTERN DOMINANCE IS DEFINITELY & DEFINITIVELY OVER – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/april-2024-blinking-trip-to-china-us-dominance-is-over/

9-SHEN YICHEN the Light Chaser, one of the pioneers at the origin of the photonic chip breakthrough – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shen-yichen-the-light-chaser-at-the-origin-of-photonic-chip-breakthrough/

10-China’s New Photoelectronic Microchip : ACCEL – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-photoelectronic-chip-accel/

11-The Chinese Way by Professor Zhang Weiwei – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-way-by-professor-zhang-weiwei/

