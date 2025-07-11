Share this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#2-Kids and parents in a Chinese public park stream: no dangers, no threats, no bad guys. Life is safe and collective here, a freedom we don't have in the West. 1mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJeff J. Brown#2-Kids and parents in a Chinese public park stream: no dangers, no threats, no bad guys. Life is safe and collective here, a freedom we don't have in the West. 1mn video.Amir&Jeff's Excellent China AdventureJeff J BrownJul 11, 2025Share this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#2-Kids and parents in a Chinese public park stream: no dangers, no threats, no bad guys. Life is safe and collective here, a freedom we don't have in the West. 1mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribehttps://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/11/kids-and-parents…have-in-the-west/Share this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#2-Kids and parents in a Chinese public park stream: no dangers, no threats, no bad guys. Life is safe and collective here, a freedom we don't have in the West. 1mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare