1-Results of US-China Trade Agreement : the Chinese keeping on the Kabuki for the merriment of the global populations - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/results-of-us-china-trade-agreement/

2-One trillion usd Shift : China, GCC & ASEAN just Changed Everything - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/one-trillion-usd-shift-china-gcc-asean-just-changed-everything/

3-Vijay Prashad predicts the future of Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/vijay-prashad-predicts-the-future-of-israel/

4-The video Netanyahu doesn't want you to see - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-video-netanyahu-doesnt-want-you-to-see/

5-US Weakness Exposed - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-weakness-exposed/

Refer a friend

6-US Forced into Severe China Deal, Treasury global sell-off signalled, US Banks Get Cut - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-forced-into-severe-china-deal-treasury-global-sell-off-signalled-us-banks-get-cut/

7-No rare earths for begging India : China not interested of seeing those rare earths re-exported to the United States of Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/no-rare-earths-for-begging-india-china-not-interested-of-seeing-those-rare-earths-re-exported-to-the-united-states-of-israel/

8-The June 13, 2025 onslaught on Iran by USI-backed Israel has been prepared years ago - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-june-13-onslaught-on-iran-has-been-prepared-years-ago/

9-China Forms New 25 trillion usd Alliance without the US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-forms-new-25-trillion-usd-alliance-without-the-us/

10-Iranians !!! Be Victorious like the Pakistanis !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iranians-be-victorious-like-the-pakistanis/

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…