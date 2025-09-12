Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Eric Arnow
11h

I agree with the Mossad angle. However, it's also important to point out that the Bush family has a long history of coups. Prescott Bush tried to oust FDR. They stole the 2000 election, and then mirroring the Nazi takeover in 1933, engineered the Reichstag fire then, and the WTC collapse in 2001. The Patriot Act was the equivalent of the Nazi Enabling Act to supposedly protect from 'evil communists'. The Nazis blamed Communists, the Bushes blamed Muslims. But of course the Israelis were also instrumental. So this points to a 'joint venture' between, decades long Nazi collaborator US homegrown faction, and the Israelis who harbor the same racist authoritarian ideology.

Bente Petersen
12h

the ''MOSAD did it'' makes total sense... .... Thanks for data.

today is 9/11 2025... flash back to 9/11 2001...

To me this was an attack on everything Muslim... ... To me it was a devilish plan to start a lot of wars... on Muslim countries... and to cement the police state of the USA... give it powers to control people ... and suppress them...

9/11 was engineered to ''justify'' the wars - by the West led by the USA - on Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Iran... and many others... to destroy these countries completely... and.... to use it too to do all their regime change operations around the world.... one of them the regime change in Ukraine... to be used and still is as a battering ram to destroy Russia... the eternal wet dream of the West...

WELL WELL WELL... LO AND BEHOLD... they are destoying themselves the USA and EU are committing suicide... While the rest of the world is rising...

ref SCO SUMMIT 2025....NEW WORLD ORDER....

