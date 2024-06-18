Pictured: the geopolitics of vehicle plates. In Taiwan Province, 90% of the vehicles have the license plate on the right, unmarked, with no place reference. It was not always like this. On the left is an old license plate. It has on it, 台湾省 (Taiwan Sheng), which means, “Taiwan Province”.

Before the US-backed, separatist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came into power, 2016, the pro-unification party, the Guomindang (GMD) kept to its historical roots that the island would one day be reunited with the Mainland - under GMD rule. Thus, Taiwan Province was one province among all the others on the continent that belonged together as one China. Developments would tell which side would ultimately rule: Beijing or Taipei. This is the gist of the 1992 Taiwan Consensus, which stood the test of time, until 2016.

The DPP removing “Taiwan Province” from vehicle tags is a flashing symbol of rejecting reunification and opting instead for breaking away from the Motherland across the straits.

Subtle and suicidal. It will never happen.

