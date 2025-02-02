Pictured above: the little green circle on this Taiwan population density map is where we live, Puli Town, in Nantou County, at 530 meters above sea level. We’re lovin’ it!

Jeff J. Brown's Taiwan Province library

China Rising Radio Sinoland

Life, culture, society, cuisine, history and geography on stunningly beautiful Jade Mountain Island, where we live

(Geo-) Politics

16https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/16/baba-beijing-tried-hard-to-keep-the-taiwanese-from-using-the-wests-covid-mrna-death-jabs-but-unfortunately-failed-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240316/

15-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/16/pro-china-taiwanese-won-big-and-the-pro-usa-camp-lost-bigger-in-this-weeks-elections-this-is-a-huge-humiliation-for-the-west-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240116/

14-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/14/jeff-j-brown-on-sputnik-news-us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240114/

13-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/05/taiwanese-separatists-are-so-sino-screwed-one-way-or-another-by-jeff-j-brown-on-the-greanville-post/

12-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/08/10/taiwan-explained-and-ukraine-updated-essential-knowledge-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-31/

11-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/31/jeff-j-brown-contributes-to-sputnik-news-katy-bar-the-door-why-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-is-fraught-with-risk-of-military-escalation/

10-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/31/taiwan-what-happens-if-pelosi-steps-in-the-pacifics-geopolitical-poop-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-30/

9-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/04/transcript-does-ukraine-equal-taiwan-do-they-mean-world-war-iii-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-22t/

8-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/05/24/whats-behind-bidens-resolve-to-defend-taiwan-against-beijing-jeff-j-brown-on-sputnik-news-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220524/

7-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/10/16/xi-jinping-is-announcing-to-the-world-that-taiwan-will-be-peacefully-reunited-with-the-motherland-war-is-unnecessary-here-is-how-baba-beijing-could-likely-succeed-china-rising-radio-sinoland-211016/

6-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/12/25/taiwan-hong-kong-ukraine-color-revolutions-are-swastika-sunflowers-shoved-in-your-face-china-rising-radio-sinoland-191225/

5-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/01/13/taiwanese-separatists-are-so-sino-screwed-one-way-or-another-china-rising-radio-sinoland-181114/

4-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/01/14/who-you-gonna-call-mr-trump-taiwans-tsai-or-alibabas-jack-ma-jeff-j-brown-china-rising-radio-sinoland-on-press-tv-170114/

3-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/12/14/president-trump-are-you-ready-to-go-to-war-over-taiwan-because-china-is-jeff-j-brown-on-press-tv-161214/

2-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/12/12/trump-china-taiwan-the-latest-western-media-kerfuffle-china-rising-radio-sinoland-on-press-tv-161212/

1-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/01/16/3308/

China Writer Peter Man

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/08/18/when-and-how-will-mainland-china-reunify-with-taiwan-by-peter-man-author-https-stone-man-weebly-com/

Qiao Collective

https://www.qiaocollective.com/education/taiwan

Friends of Socialist China

https://socialistchina.org/category/taiwan/