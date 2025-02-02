Jeff J. Brown's Taiwan Province Library. Years of articles, podcasts, interviews and TV shows. 100,000s of visitors are accessing these works. Time to get smart! China Rising Radio Sinoland 250202
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Pictured above: the little green circle on this Taiwan population density map is where we live, Puli Town, in Nantou County, at 530 meters above sea level. We’re lovin’ it!
Jeff J. Brown's Taiwan Province library
China Rising Radio Sinoland
Life, culture, society, cuisine, history and geography on stunningly beautiful Jade Mountain Island, where we live
16https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/16/baba-beijing-tried-hard-to-keep-the-taiwanese-from-using-the-wests-covid-mrna-death-jabs-but-unfortunately-failed-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240316/
15-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/16/pro-china-taiwanese-won-big-and-the-pro-usa-camp-lost-bigger-in-this-weeks-elections-this-is-a-huge-humiliation-for-the-west-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240116/
14-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/14/jeff-j-brown-on-sputnik-news-us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240114/
13-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/05/taiwanese-separatists-are-so-sino-screwed-one-way-or-another-by-jeff-j-brown-on-the-greanville-post/
12-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/08/10/taiwan-explained-and-ukraine-updated-essential-knowledge-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-31/
11-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/31/jeff-j-brown-contributes-to-sputnik-news-katy-bar-the-door-why-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-is-fraught-with-risk-of-military-escalation/
10-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/31/taiwan-what-happens-if-pelosi-steps-in-the-pacifics-geopolitical-poop-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-30/
9-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/04/transcript-does-ukraine-equal-taiwan-do-they-mean-world-war-iii-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-22t/
8-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/05/24/whats-behind-bidens-resolve-to-defend-taiwan-against-beijing-jeff-j-brown-on-sputnik-news-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220524/
7-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/10/16/xi-jinping-is-announcing-to-the-world-that-taiwan-will-be-peacefully-reunited-with-the-motherland-war-is-unnecessary-here-is-how-baba-beijing-could-likely-succeed-china-rising-radio-sinoland-211016/
6-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/12/25/taiwan-hong-kong-ukraine-color-revolutions-are-swastika-sunflowers-shoved-in-your-face-china-rising-radio-sinoland-191225/
5-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/01/13/taiwanese-separatists-are-so-sino-screwed-one-way-or-another-china-rising-radio-sinoland-181114/
4-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/01/14/who-you-gonna-call-mr-trump-taiwans-tsai-or-alibabas-jack-ma-jeff-j-brown-china-rising-radio-sinoland-on-press-tv-170114/
3-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/12/14/president-trump-are-you-ready-to-go-to-war-over-taiwan-because-china-is-jeff-j-brown-on-press-tv-161214/
2-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/12/12/trump-china-taiwan-the-latest-western-media-kerfuffle-china-rising-radio-sinoland-on-press-tv-161212/
1-https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/01/16/3308/
China Writer Peter Man
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/08/18/when-and-how-will-mainland-china-reunify-with-taiwan-by-peter-man-author-https-stone-man-weebly-com/
Qiao Collective
https://www.qiaocollective.com/education/taiwan
Friends of Socialist China