Pictured above: the evidence is overwhelming that Flight MH370 did NOT crash in the middle of the Indian Ocean. There are several worthy theories covered in this library. Just know that the whole world is being lied to.

Refer a friend

Jeff J. Brown's ever-expanding collection of living libraries and catalogues. Many years and 1,000s of hours of writing+podcasting. Take advantage of them. Radio Sinoland 2025 Year of the Wood Snake.

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…