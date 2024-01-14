Jeff J. Brown on Sputnik News: US-Backed Candidate's Victory in Taiwan Means 'Year of the Dragon is Going to Be Tense'. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240114
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/14/jeff-j-brown-on-sputnik-news-us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240114/
Where to find me…
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,