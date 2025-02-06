Jackson Hinkle in Russia and Jeff J. Brown in China have a great discussion about big, bad Baba Beijing. China Rising Radio Sinoland 250206
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the show, read the executive summary or transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/06/jackson-hinkle-in-russia-and-jeff-j-brown-in-china-have-a-great-discussion-about-big-bad-baba-beijing-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250206/
Where to find me,
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
Radio Sinoland:
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeekTruthFromFacts
STFF Substack: