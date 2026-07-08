It's warming up! Next two weeks is China's Slight Heat. All the ins and outs of Chinese culture, calendars and more, this Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Want to understand the Chinese people? Read this
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
One click to how the Chinese have stayed summer cool for 5,000 years
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/07/08/its-warming-up-next-two-weeks-is-chinas-slight-heat-all-the-ins-and-outs-of-chinese-culture-calendars-and-more-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-read-thi/
A to Z support.
Thank you in advance, Jeff
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225
FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op
Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a
US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 592243855
Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:
Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
Author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI
Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
I daresay, as the West has technologically attempted to conquer Nature, i.e. The Dao, it has become disconnected not just with Nature itself, but with itself collectively as well as individually, hence the mass alienation prevalent today. I also speculate that the level of technological advancement coincides Daoistically with the decline in intelligence generally. People can't even do basic arithmetic mentally. Nor think critically. Socrates opposed books because it resulted in a decline in capacity to memorize. Now, computers do our thinking for us. For Chinese, their deep connection to Totality gave them inherent greater intelligence. However, I meet younger Chinese who, rather than play Guqin or other Chinese instruments, prefer to watch cartoons, or just go shopping.