Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Eric Arnow's avatar
Eric Arnow
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I daresay, as the West has technologically attempted to conquer Nature, i.e. The Dao, it has become disconnected not just with Nature itself, but with itself collectively as well as individually, hence the mass alienation prevalent today. I also speculate that the level of technological advancement coincides Daoistically with the decline in intelligence generally. People can't even do basic arithmetic mentally. Nor think critically. Socrates opposed books because it resulted in a decline in capacity to memorize. Now, computers do our thinking for us. For Chinese, their deep connection to Totality gave them inherent greater intelligence. However, I meet younger Chinese who, rather than play Guqin or other Chinese instruments, prefer to watch cartoons, or just go shopping.

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