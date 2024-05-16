Matt Ehret's Insights

Decoding Weaponized Philosophy with Courtenay Turner

Many people have asked me why I place such a huge emphasis on the divergent worldviews of Plato and Aristotle, or what importance philosophy has on understanding geopolitics. In this long-form conversation with Courtenay Turner, we not only answer these questions, but plunge deeply into an analysis of Lyndon LaRouche’s 1978 groundbreaking essay ‘Secrets…