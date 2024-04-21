20-Apr -- SCOTT RITTER; CONFLICT BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN, WHAT IS IT REALLY ABOUT?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/20/scott-ritter-conflict-between-israel-and-iran-what-is-it-really-about/

20-Apr -- ACTION ALERT: NYT’s War on Words: Avoid ‘Palestine,’ ‘Genocide,’ ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/20/action-alert-nyts-war-on-words-avoid-palestine-genocide-ethnic-cleansing/

20-Apr -- Exclusive: Pro-Palestine activists defy Israel with Gaza-bound aid flotilla

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/20/exclusive-pro-palestine-activists-defy-israel-with-gaza-bound-aid-flotilla/

19-Apr -- BOOKS: Is Pacifism a liberal pathology?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/19/books-is-pacifism-a-liberal-pathology/

18-Apr -- Occupied Nation: How the CIA Created Modern Germany

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/occupied-nation-how-the-cia-created-modern-germany/

18-Apr -- CovertAction Bulletin – Iran and Israel: Is A Regional War Imminent?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/covertaction-bulletin-iran-and-israel-is-a-regional-war-imminent/

18-Apr -- What is China’s future? Economic decline, or the next industrial revolution?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/what-is-chinas-future-economic-decline-or-the-next-industrial-revolution/

18-Apr -- CIA and Wall Street are taking over Argentina: President Milei sells off his country

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/cia-and-wall-street-are-taking-over-argentina-president-milei-sells-off-his-country/

18-Apr -- The truth about China’s economy: Debunking Western media myths

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/the-truth-about-chinas-economy-debunking-western-media-myths/

18-Apr -- THE IRAN ATTACK — WHAT DID THE U.S. KNOW AND WHEN DID IT KNOW IT?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/the-iran-attack-what-did-the-u-s-know-and-when-did-it-know/

18-Apr -- If The Mainstream Worldview Was Accurate, Gaza Wouldn’t Be Burning

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/if-the-mainstream-worldview-was-accurate-gaza-wouldnt-be-burning/

18-Apr -- For What Is Worth: Fact Sheet— Ballistic vs. Cruise Missiles

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/18/for-what-is-worth-fact-sheet-ballistic-vs-cruise-missiles/

17-Apr -- Larry Johnson—WESTERN INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES BUSY TRYING TO SPARK COLOR REVOLUTION IN GEORGIA; AND ME WITH THE BOYS OF THE DURAN

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/western-intelligence-agencies-busy-trying-to-spark-color-revolution-in-georgia-and-me-with-the-boys-of-the-duran/

17-Apr -- A Textbook Case of Genocide

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/a-textbook-case-of-genocide/

17-Apr -- Have it Out With Galloway: Episode 1 – Gaza Ceasefire Aftermath

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/have-it-out-with-galloway-episode-1-gaza-ceasefire-aftermath/

17-Apr -- Dmitry Medvedev on Borders & Boundaries

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/dmitry-medvedev-on-borders-boundaries/

17-Apr -- Patrick Lawrence: Could the Russians Seize Congress?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/patrick-lawrence-could-the-russians-seize-congress/

17-Apr -- Are there bounds to collective West’s cynicism? (Apparently not).

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/are-there-bounds-to-collective-wests-cynicism-apparently-not/

17-Apr -- It’s Capitalism, Stupid! Universities Are Making Billions Gatekeeping Your Meds

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/its-capitalism-stupid-universities-are-making-billions-gatekeeping-your-meds/

17-Apr -- The Gaza Genocide as Explicit Policy: Michael Hudson Names All Names

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/the-gaza-genocide-as-explicit-policy-michael-hudson-names-all-names/

17-Apr -- RUSSIAGATE: NYT, FB & FBI Say Anti-Trump Site, Now Shutdown, Was Russian Effort to Help Trump Win

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/17/russiagate-nyt-fb-fbi-say-anti-trump-site-now-shutdown-was-russian-effort-to-help-trump-win/

16-Apr -- Is the United States Targeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin for Assassination?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/is-the-united-states-targeting-russias-vladimir-putin-for-assassination/

16-Apr -- Gaza: The Strategic Imperative

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/gaza-the-strategic-imperative/

16-Apr -- Prospects for World War 3 [i]

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/prospects-for-world-war-3-i/

16-Apr -- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH EPISODE 10 – IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/middle-east-in-depth-episode-10-iran-strikes-israel/

16-Apr -- Checkmate

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/checkmate/

16-Apr -- The Impact Of Iran’s Hits On ‘Israel’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/the-impact-of-irans-hits-on-israel/

16-Apr -- Larry Johnson: DESPITE WESTERN INSISTENCE THAT IRAN FAILED, IRAN DID WHAT IT PLANNED TO DO IN ISRAEL

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/16/larry-johnson-despite-western-insistence-that-iran-failed-iran-did-what-it-planned-to-do-in-israel/

15-Apr -- Iran’s True Promise Operation: Vanessa Beeley dissects the Iranian attack. (Must watch video)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/15/irans-true-promise-operation-vanessa-beeley-dissects-the-iranian-attack-must-watch-video/

15-Apr -- Zionist Deterrence Myth Shattered: Rejoice!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/15/zionist-deterrence-myth-shattered-rejoice/

15-Apr -- SCOTT RITTER: The Missiles of April

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/15/scott-ritter-the-missiles-of-april/

15-Apr -- Iran Breaches Anglo-Zionist Defenses in Historic Attack: A Breakdown

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/15/iran-breaches-anglo-zionist-defenses-in-historic-attack-a-breakdown/

14-Apr -- New Atlas LIVE: Iran Strikes Back – Tehran Steps into US Trap, is it Prepared? The New Atlas

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/14/new-atlas-live-iran-strikes-back-tehran-steps-into-us-trap-is-it-prepared-the-new-atlas/

14-Apr -- BREAKING: Iran Strikes Israel With HUNDREDS of Drones and Missiles

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/14/breaking-iran-strikes-israel-with-hundreds-of-drones-and-missiles/

13-Apr -- BLOWBACK: “Ironclad” Support (To Everyone) l Uncontrolled Panic Rocks West

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/blowback-ironclad-support-to-everyone-l-uncontrolled-panic-rocks-west/

13-Apr -- IRAN STRIKES BACK, WHAT WILL ISRAEL DO NEXT?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/iran-strikes-back-what-will-israel-do-next/

13-Apr -- Texac is Missing. Russell Bentley’s whereabouts unknown after 5 days of fruitless searches

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/texac-is-missing-russell-bentleys-whereabouts-unknown-after-5-days-of-fruitless-searches/

13-Apr -- Here Comes WW3!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/here-comes-ww3/

13-Apr -- All for One and One for All

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/all-for-one-and-one-for-all/

13-Apr -- The Ukrainians are itching for a Russian victory!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/the-ukrainians-are-itching-for-a-russian-victory/

13-Apr -- La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/la-colonisation-french-history-of-death-torture-and-indescribable-violence-in-the-pearl-of-its-evil-empire/

13-Apr -- Looking Into the Abyss: Where Is the American Hegemon Really Going?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/looking-into-the-abyss-where-is-the-american-hegemon-really-going/

13-Apr -- WE LIVE IN THE WORLD THAT TRUMAN MADE.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/we-live-in-the-world-that-truman-made/

13-Apr -- US Artillery Capabilities Fall Victim to “Profit Over Purpose,” No Solution in Sight

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/us-artillery-capabilities-fall-victim-to-profit-over-purpose-no-solution-in-sight/

13-Apr -- GARLAND NIXON: Have the US and EU elites gone mad?- with Dr Tony Monteiro

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/13/garland-nixon-have-the-us-and-eu-elites-gone-mad-with-dr-tony-monteiro/

12-Apr -- What is next for Iran? Retaliation or Strategic Patience? In conversation with Mohammad Marandi

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/12/what-is-next-for-iran-retaliation-or-strategic-patience-in-conversation-with-mohammad-marandi/

12-Apr -- Israeli Suffering Is Not Comparable To Palestinian Suffering

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/12/israeli-suffering-is-not-comparable-to-palestinian-suffering/

12-Apr -- Hollywood’s Dangerous Afghan Illusion: “Charlie Wilson’s War”. Legacy of the late Robert Parry

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/12/hollywoods-dangerous-afghan-illusion-charlie-wilsons-war-legacy-of-the-late-robert-parry/

11-Apr -- Norman Finkelstein and Chris Hedges discuss Israel, Gaza, Oct. 7 at Princeton

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/norman-finkelstein-and-chris-hedges-discuss-israel-gaza-oct-7-at-princeton/

11-Apr -- ‘AUTOMATED MURDER’: ISRAEL’S ‘ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’ IN GAZA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/automated-murder-israels-artificial-intelligence-in-gaza/

11-Apr -- Idiot Republicans Are Saying Genocide Joe Has ‘Abandoned Israel’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/idiot-republicans-are-saying-genocide-joe-has-abandoned-israel/

11-Apr -- AID FLOTILLA HEADING TO GAZA TO BREAK SIEGE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/aid-flotilla-heading-to-gaza-to-break-siege/

11-Apr -- The Power Of Blood Sacrifice

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/the-power-of-blood-sacrifice/

11-Apr -- Dear “Christian” Zionist: Don’t let Netanyahu drag you down with him

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/dear-christian-zionist-dont-let-netanyahu-drag-you-down-with-him/

11-Apr -- Brutal, chaotic war – norms, conventions and laws of conduct are being erased

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/brutal-chaotic-war-norms-conventions-and-laws-of-conduct-are-being-erased/

11-Apr -- The Politicized FBI Is Creating Terror Plots and Entrapping Americans | The Gov Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Kim Iversen

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/the-politicized-fbi-is-creating-terror-plots-and-entrapping-americans-the-gov-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-kim-iversen/

11-Apr -- Tucker Carlson takes on Christian Zionists

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/tucker-carlson-takes-on-christian-zionists/